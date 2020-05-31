Arbroath FC pitch, pub, watertower and trees all left damaged after vandalism spree

Vandals armed with spraypaint rampaged through Arbroath and damaged the football stadium, a pub and a water tower.

Locals have been left shocked after the spree, which happened on Saturday night, and left chaos in their wake.

The culprits broke into Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park and sprayed random circles and their initials on the pitch.

Yesterday the club condemned the actions of the pair, believed to be aged 15-16, who have still to be traced by police.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Lichties said: “Last night we were celebrating how amazing our fans were as we sold out our 500th brick on supporters’ wall.

“Sadly this morning we awake to the news that Gayfield has been broken into and that it has been vandalised and tagged with spray paint all over the ground and pitch.

“We have been working so hard to make our iconic stadium the very best we can offer home and away supporters and then this happens.

“We believe the vandalism happened at around 10pm, if you have any CCTV of the local area we would love if you could take the time to review it.”

The pair also daubed graffiti on the windows of the pub across the road, Tutties Neuk.

Carol Shand, the publican, said she was left in shock after the boys targeted windows and bins.

The pair also targeted other properties in the Angus town, and were also seen spraypainting trees.

She said: “It’s all over the town, it’s terrible.

“When it happened I was angry, really angry. We shouldn’t have to put up with this.

“It’s absolutely shocking.”

The pub owner was forced ton spend two hours using a friend’s painting knife to remove the tags.

“Do their parents know where they are? No.” she said.

“It’s just not on, full stop. I hope they get caught.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that officers have been made aware of reports of vandalism in the Gayfield area of Arbroath, which took place during the evening of Saturday, 30 May.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”