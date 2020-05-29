Arbroath FC fans will be more than just ‘another brick’ in new supporters wall which will raise vital funds for club

Arbroath FC fans have been given a chance to be forever immortalised in their club’s history.

The Lichties are offering their fans the chance to be, quite literally, in with the bricks in an effort to keep the team afloat during the football ban.

The club has started a supporters’ wall where people can buy a brick to celebrate an anniversary or commemorate a memorable occasion.

And the idea has attracted attention from Lichties across the world, with supporters from as far afield as America, Australia, China and Saudi Arabia getting involved.

The wall will be made up of 500 printed “bricks” which will be emblazoned with names or messages from individual supporters.

Fans have the option to pay £50 for white, £100 for maroon or £250 for gold – the wall will be built once lockdown is completely lifted.

Brian Cargill, club director, said: “We decided we had to come up with a plan to bolster the club during this difficult time.

“The supporters’ wall concept came as an idea to help the club through this global pandemic that has changed everyone’s daily life and world.

“However it has grown into so much more. The wall celebrates those loved ones we have lost, anniversaries, birthdays, parents, sons, daughters, best friends and so many more.

“We are lucky so many people consider Gayfield their second home.

“Our wall will highlight to everyone who passes that we are a proud community club and what wonderful supporters we are fortunate to have.”

He added: “We have decided to set a brick limit for now, so we can start to make plans once lockdown eases off to make our supporters wall a reality.

“So with that being said, we have our final 50 bricks remaining and have so far raised £47,000 for the club.

“The generosity of our fans has left us speechless.”

Brian said the club was delighted at the long list of countries where they had received interest from, with bricks being bought by Arbroath fans across the world.

He said: “Our bricks are international. Instead of dividing countries, we are bringing the world closer together!

“We are so proud that Lichties from all over the world are supporting their club at a time when we are all battling the same opponent.”

To buy a brick email Brian with the subject “Bricks” at briancargill50@gmail.com, or text him on 07793070168.