Arbroath family left horrified after dog hit-and-run

An Arbroath family have been left devastated after their beloved pet was hit by a car outside their home on James Chalmers Road.

The dog, named Leo, was struck by a car early on Monday morning after getting out through a gate which had been left open by a delivery driver.

Leo was left in severe pain, with his owner, Susan Doig, fearing that his legs had been broken.

The sheepdog was raced to a vet for X-rays following the collision, where it was discovered that his back legs were badly injured.

Susan said: “We’re very, very upset. He’s still in a lot of pain and he’s traumatised. He’s shocked, quiet and upset.

“The car knocked him, he’s been scraped across the road and had lots of damage done to his back legs. One of his claws was pulled up.”

Susan and her family were left horrified by the fact that whoever hit Leo had fled the scene without helping him, saying: “We’re just shocked that someone could be so callous. How could you hit a dog and just leave it lying in the road?”

“We’re going to get the police involved and try to find whoever did this. It’s illegal to hit a dog and not report it.”

Leo was adopted by Susan and her family in 2017 through A Better Life Dog Rescue, a group which help families in the UK adopt dogs from the streets of Romania. The 4-year-old sheepdog was brought to Scotland by the family after he was seen listed on the website, and has been enjoying his life in Arbroath since.

Susan expressed her love for the pup, saying: “This is the first home he’d ever had. First garden, first family.

“He’s a very sweet and friendly dog, everyone he meets just loves him. He’s a big softie and there’s not a bad bone in him.”