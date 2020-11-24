Arbroath family left devastated after pet ducks are stolen from their garden

A family have been left heartbroken after thieves broke into their garden and stole three pet ducks.

The birds – Donald, Dewy and Daisy – were taken at the weekend, with the crooks forcing open two coops in Fiona Mo’s garden.

The family, from Arbroath, realised they had been taken when Fiona’s daughter, Mimi, went into the garden to let the pets out on Sunday morning.

Fiona said: “We searched everywhere for them but at first we were worried a fox had got into the garden.

“But on closer inspection we could see the locks had been tampered with.

“It was pretty obvious that someone had actually broken into the coops and taken the ducks.

“Quite why they would want to do that we have absolutely no idea but we would very much like our ducks back.

“One has a cleft bill and another has a lame leg which he is currently receiving treatment.

“These ducks are companion pets for our young family, and Mimi lets them out every morning.”

The family only began keeping ducks in lockdown and have so far looked after 10 rescue birds in the past eight months.

“We were giving these ducks a home while also giving our children something worthwhile to do during lockdown,” said Fiona.

Fiona has admitted she can’t work out what the motive would be for taking the ducks, which are old males and of little use for food.

The family’s coops were well-known in the local area and neighbours would often visit the animals in the garden.

“The ducks were also used to people so wouldn’t have been bothered if someone went into their coops,” Fiona said.

“I really think this has been planned.

“You have to have something to transport them in for a start and I think whoever took them is used to handling animals of this type.”

Fiona has now pleaded with those responsible to return the animals.

She added: “We just want them safely home. Their welfare is our main concern.

“These ducks are used to being truly free range in a bonded flock within a safe large garden. One is injured and that needs attention.

“They can be anonymously handed into any vets or police station and we will collect them from there.

“The cleft bill disfiguration is very distinctive so I hope raising awareness will put pressure on the thieves to put the animals’ welfare first and undo their mistake.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report on Sunday November 21, relating to three ducks being missing from a property in the Hay’s Lane area of Arbroath.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”