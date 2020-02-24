Arbroath college lecturer accused of sending indecent pictures to students

A former pupil has told how his college lecturer threatened not to submit a crucial assignment unless he sent him nude images on Snapchat.

The man, now aged 20, said Lewis Bryan sent him a string of sexual images in 2017.

The alleged victim was still a school pupil and was studying a higher-level subject at Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus.

He claimed Bryan sent him a Snapchat message saying “send nudes (obviously)” while he was teaching him in class.

Bryan, 28, is currently on trial accused of coercing two students, then aged 17 and 18, into looking at sexual images as well as communicating indecently with them.

Jurors heard claims from the first alleged victim that the lecturer would share personal information about his private life before he began sending messages to pupils.

On the night before he was due to sit a prelim exam, the man said Bryan asked him to send indecent images in exchange for information about the exam.

When giving evidence, he said: “He said that if I wanted to know what was going to be in the prelim I would have to send him pictures of me in my boxers or nudes.”

Dundee Sheriff Court.The court heard claims that Bryan would send the man naked images of himself, some of which contained emojis covering his privates.

The man, who now studies in Edinburgh, said that Bryan would continue to message him inappropriately.

Jurors also heard that Bryan claimed he would not submit an assignment done by the man to the SQA, which was crucial to the course, unless he sent him a video of him performing a sex act.

In response, the man claimed he sent Bryan a stock image of genitalia from Google.

During cross-examination, defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith suggested that the man was looking to blame Bryan for him only being awarded a ‘D’, failing the course as a result, which was refuted by the witness.

Bryan, of Beechwood Road, Arbroath, allegedly coerced one of the men to look at images at The Bothy, Forfar, and the Angus College campus in Arbroath between January and September 2017.

He allegedly sent the men images of a sexual nature and images of himself with another male via Snapchat.

In March 2018, Bryan allegedly coerced a second man into looking at similar pictures at the same locations.

The trial before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continues.