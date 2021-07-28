Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Arbroath cliff divers to take on four kilometre North Sea swim in fundraising effort

By Matteo Bell
July 28, 2021, 10:49 am
Lee Mitchell in his swimming gear.
A group of Angus cliff divers are planning a relay swim from Arbroath to Auchmithie to raise money for the RNLI.

Lee Mitchell, from Arbroath, will be joined by a group of seven other mates to take on the challenge.

The group are planning to split up the stretch of the North Sea, which totals 4.2km in length.

They aim to raise £500, which will go to Arbroath lifeboat station.

Swim planned for last weekend in August

The 29-year-old, who has extensive experience with the Arbroath coastline, said: “A few of us were thinking [the RNLI] are sort of linked to us in what we do and it would be quite nice to give something to them.

“We both care a lot about these cliffs and we’re tied in with them because of that.

Lee Mitchell, cliff jumping in Arbroath.

“We had a few ideas like sponsored walks and things like that but none of them caught our attention, so we decided to do this swim instead.

“We’re planning to do it in the last week of August, I’ve set it for the weekend to give us a bit of flexibility.

“If the weather isn’t there on the Saturday we can do the Sunday instead.”

Strong tides and cold water

The swimathon will present the group with various challenges, including strong tides, cold water and a lack of visibility.

Lee said: “I’ve got a few friends with boats and kayaks and they’re going to be around to make sure that everyone is safe.

“We’re all going to do a little bit each and then for the last stretch all jump in and swim it together.

The Arbroath cliffs.

“I think we have a bit more of an advantage because we’ve been in this water before.

“I went out for a practice swim the other day though, only for about 20 minutes, but I learned a lot.

“We’re going to need to take snorkels, because I swallowed so much sea water while I was in there – it was horrible.

“I was also struggling to see – you can’t see your hand in front of your face – and I started thinking that we might have some other issues because of that.

Lee plans to use a snorkel for the challenge.

“What if there’s a big swarm of jellyfish that come up ahead? We wouldn’t be able to see, so I’m hoping our guys in kayaks will take care of that kind of thing.”

So far the group have raised a fifth of their £500 goal, but Lee is sure that they will get there.

He added: “We set the target at £500 because we have about 1,200 members in our Facebook group.

“If all of us just give 50p or something like that we’ll make it there easily.”

Those looking to donate can contribute via the group’s GoFundMe page.