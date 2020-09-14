Arbroath cliff diver says extreme sport has come on leaps and bounds since lockdown began

Baking, cycling and musical instruments have all experienced a surge in interest during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But as people look to make the most of the outdoors and natural landscapes on offer, it also has led to a huge growth in the popularity of cliff diving.

Lee Mitchell, a joiner from Arbroath, has been safely jumping at the cliffs since he was teenager.

He has also created a Facebook group dedicated to cliff jumping in Arbroath and Angus, which has gained a huge amount of popularity online.

The group now has close to 1,000 members, with divers coming from as far afield as Birmingham and Liverpool to join Lee on his jumps.

But Lee is keen to point out that people need to be conscious of health and safety concerns when looking to partake.

The self-described adrenaline addict said: “It’s really good, but I’m also feeling a little bit of pressure, when I first started the page I had a wee disclaimer about how to make sure that you’re staying safe when your jumping, but as the group gets bigger I feel like I need to say more than ‘just be careful’.”

“Obviously, it’s a pretty high risk activity so people need to do all their checks and make sure that they know exactly what they’re doing.

“I feel like me setting up the group has probably prevented a lot of accidents, because when we get new people in we can teach them how to do things safely, since that’s obviously a massive concern.”

The group also provides an opportunity for socialising with each other, as well as take part in an unforgettable experience.

“It’s not even really about the jumping, it’s about the banter and camaraderie that you have will all the lads that come along,” he said.

“It’s great when you see people achieving all these things that they want to do, whether it’s doing the jumps or new tricks they want to do.”

While the activity may seem crazy to many, Lee claims that lose who take part can’t get enough of it.

He added: “I think it’s the adrenaline rush, you just get that massive rush and it feels like a huge achievement.”