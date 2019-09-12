Arbroath churchgoers a splash hit with RNLI after walk raises hundreds of pounds

Arbroath churchgoers are a splash hit with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) after raising £300 through a sponsored walk.

The donation was part of fundraising by the town’s St Thomas’s Church and was presented to the charity by Father Joseph James.

Parishioners took part in an eight-mile trek from St Anne’s Church in Carnoustie to St Thomas’s.

They were supported on the walk by the coastal parishes of Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth, as well as St Andrew’s Cathedral in Dundee.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Participants collected a total of £1,700 which will be distributed between several charities, while a chunk will also to be spent repairing a roof leak at St Thomas’s Church.

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith said: “This is a fantastic gesture by the members of St Thomas’s Church.

“Fundraising efforts, such as the sponsored walk, demonstrate the commitment to ourselves and other charities that the local community have and we are extremely grateful.

“The money donated goes towards training and equipping our crew for continuing our mission to save lives at sea.”