A chef who helped deliver 15,000 meals to people during lockdown last year has launched a free food scheme.

Connor Taylor, 26, from Arbroath, set up Frontline Food in April 2020 as a way to “even out his bad karma”.

Together he and his team, which included 13 delivery drivers and other volunteers, dished out more than 15,000 meals.

In October he launched his own business, PaSta DeLish, a takeaway food business that operates out of The Royal British Legion base on Helen Street as well as sit-in restaurant, the Legions Cannon based at the same location.

Now he wants to help even more people by providing a free food scheme and help those in need a few times a month.

© Supplied

Connor said: “Basically once or twice a month, every single month of the year, whether we are in lockdown or not, we’ll do these days where we’ll probably do between 40 and 100 free meals out into the community for anyone that needs them.

“The main goal is to be a success as a business owner but I also still want to succeed in helping people.

“The more money I make in business then I can put that to better things. I’m not here to get rich. What do I want to be – the richest person in the cemetery? I just want to do as much good as I can do make up for the bad stuff I have done.

“I just want to help people that haven’t got enough. You know the ones that don’t want to ask people for help, the ones that are too embarrassed to ask for help, if the food is there just take it.”

So far Connor along with friend Avril Muir who helped him with Frontline Food have delivered 50 portions of stovies to people in need across Arbroath.

He said: “It doesn’t sound like a lot, but that was 50 people that didn’t have anything that we were able to feed.

“It feels good just now that I’m in a position that I can do that.”

To get in touch with Connor about the scheme contact him on his Facebook page.