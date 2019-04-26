Arbroath cat had to be put down after horror injuries left it with no tail

A cat has had to be put down after a horrific incident in Arbroath.

The animal came home without its tail – which was subsequently found by two young girls – and did not survive the ordeal.

How it came to suffer the injury remains a mystery and its owner has made a plea to other cat owners to keep a close eye on their pets, coming just days after another cat lost its life when it was caught in a makeshift snare in the same part of the town.

Samantha Forsyth said 11-year-old Squirt would go out but came home most nights.

“This time she had been away for three days and I was out walking the dogs when I heard her meowing outside the house.”

Squirt suffered bowel complications and had to be put to sleep.

“The vet said they’d never seen an injury like it.

“There was just a massive hole, but we don’t have any idea how it could have happened,” said Samantha.