Arbroath care home urging people to send postcards of friendship to residents to prevent loneliness

A care home is urging people to send postcards to its residents to ensure they don’t become lonely.

Staff from Kendale Hall in Arbroath are asking people to take part in their Postcards of Kindness campaign.

It involves members of the public sending a postcard to residents from a holiday destination, near or far, so that residents are receiving regular mail.

Postcards of Kindness is based on a similar project that originated in Lancashire in summer last year, which has since been copied around the country.

Shona Preston, activity co-ordinator at the facility, said that for many of the residents the project would be a lifeline to the outside world.

She said: “I saw other activity co-ordinators talking about the project online so I wanted to localise it.

“Some of residents don’t have any family that can come visit or send letters and it can be very lonely.

“This can be made worse by other residents receiving lots of items regularly in the mail.”

Shona said: “The benefit of Postcards of Kindness is huge.

“The residents are from a generation that were used to putting pen to paper.

“None of them use social media so for them to be able to see all the beautiful places on people’s postcards will make them so happy.”

The residents have been given the first of the postcards and it has already proved to be a huge boost to their moods.

Shona said: “Everyone was delighted when we told them about the project. They can’t wait for the first cards to arrive.

“The sender is free to choose as much or as little information they would like to include.

“They can keep it general and talk about the places they have visited on holiday, or they can personalise it and receive a response from a resident.

“The reaction we’ve received so far is amazing, but we would like to receive as much regular mail for our residents as possible. Please think about getting involved.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the project should send a postcard to Kendale Hall, 27 Keptie Road, Arbroath, DD11 3ED.