Arbroath care home residents get creative to celebrate anniversary

A group of creative care home residents in Arbroath have been penning a series of nostalgic poems.

The residents at Balhousie Monkbarns care home wrote about their hometown to celebrate the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath this year.

The writing project, called ‘Dedication to Arbroath’, has been led by activities coordinator Kirsty Taylor who has been supporting the myth-busting residents to reminisce and share memories of their ‘braw wee toon’.

The poetry writing has been a welcome focus for the home’s residents during lockdown and has allowed those involved to get their creative juices flowing.

The first poem, produced by the Fraser lounge talks about the places and events that Arbroath is famous for including ‘oor smokies’.

The Abbey lounge’s poem is called “Arbroath of Yesteryear” and tells the stories of pageants to celebrate the Deceleration of Arbroath which was signed at the towns Abbey, which the lounge is named after.

The third poem, by the Seaview lounge is about the Angus town being a “Heyday Holiday Hotspot”, and celebrates the towns beach, outdoor pool and more.

The final poem in the series from the home’s Scott lounge features the Bell Rock Lighthouse.

Kirsty said: “It has been amazing listening to our residents share their stories and recollections of days gone by in their home town and we are delighted to be able to share their poems with the people of Arbroath in this special anniversary year.

“We hope people will enjoy reading the poems as much as our residents enjoyed writing them.”