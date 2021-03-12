Arbroath caravan park extension granted despite flooding concerns

An extension of a caravan park in the outskirts of Arbroath has been approved, despite fears from locals it could increase flood risks in the area.

Angus Council’s development standards gave Crown Parks Ltd the go ahead for 70 more static homes to be built at the Seaton Estate caravan park, to the north west of the town.

Despite concerns from nearby residents over flooding risks, the committee heard that official bodies such as Scottish Water were satisfied by the measures in place.

Some 89 static caravan homes are already situated at the site.

Trees will be cut down to make way for the development, but planning officer Ed Taylor told the committee replacements will be planted on a “like for like” basis.

A report which went before councillors highlighted that ground works carried out on the site has resulted in the loss and damage of trees, although it does point out that many were already in already decline due to age and “historic damage”.

Local resident Fiona Durward raised her fears over the potential impact on the surrounding natural habitat.

She said: “I’ve lived here for 11 years and all we’ve seen is the devastation that has gone on to the woods.

“They’re not anything like the size they used to be.

“Down at the bottom end, the pumping station has failed on a regular basis. A lot of the times it seems to be when there is heavy rain.”

Another local resident, Evelyn Ingram, claimed to have evidence proving drainage does not always work.

She said: “I have numerous photographs of some of the flooding that occurs down beside myself, as well as on to the road.

“If you get a significant amount of rain, the water just settles on the top. You’ve got pools of water everywhere.

“I would like to know how they are going to address that. If they say there is a drainage system in place, where is it?”

David Queripel, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said: “There has been an assessment done of surface water drainage for the development areas by engineers.

“The surface water drainage will be dealt with by a method of natural infiltration into the ground which is the same for the rest of Seaton Park; there’s no difference in that.

“Likewise, in terms of foul drainage for the park, that will be linked into the Scottish Water public sewer.”