Arbroath cafe teams up with local college to deliver food parcels to those in self-isolation

An Arbroath cafe has teamed up with Dundee and Angus College to help deliver food parcels to those who may be in isolation during the cornavirus pandemic.

Wild Thyme, which is in the town’s West Port, has teamed up with Stephanie Bledowski, the manager of the college’s Helping Hands Nursery at its Arbroath campus, to help bring food parcels to the elderly and student parents in isolation.

The local team of volunteers is also offering support to young people in the College’s ‘Find Your Future project’, who may need a bit of extra help at this difficult time.

Stephanie said: “These are unprecedented times and all of us need as much support as possible.

If you’re elderly, frail or looking after young children the challenge of self-isolating and finding food is a difficult one.

“We’re very lucky to have Wild Thyme and some of their wonderful food parcels to fall back on.”

For more details, visit the cafe’s Facebook page.

