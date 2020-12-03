An Arbroath café is planning a very warm welcome to those in need of some company this Christmas.

Wild Thyme, a popular café in Arbroath’s West Port, will be offering free tea and coffee to anyone spending this Christmas alone.

The idea, which has been named ‘Mistletoe and Thyme’, came about after café manager, Rachel Duncan and local artist, Karen Elliot realised many patrons had family members living abroad, or were restricted by Covid ‘bubbles’.

Rachel said: “We were discussing Christmas this year and we realised that some of our customers won’t be able to see family members this year.

“We now that a lot of our customers like to come in just to have a chat with us because they need to talk to somebody, so we thought it might be worth opening up on Christmas so that they can still stop by for a cup of tea and a chat.

She added: “We’ve already done some stuff this year to raise spirits, like we do ‘Random Cups of Kindness’ where people can pay for someone else’s drink or sandwich in advance and that’s been really popular.

“Almost every table will buy something and it gets stuck in the board for someone else to claim.”

For this next plan, the pair will open up the eatery between 10am and 3pm on Christmas Day.

Teas and coffees will be served free of charge, and Rachel plans to cook up some treats which will be on offer to those who stop by.

She added: “I do about 50% of the baking, so the plan is to make some smaller, bite-sized treats for people to enjoy.

“We’re also going to contact some of our local suppliers to see if they can offer up any donations for us.”

The duo will also be joined by Rachel’s three-year-old son, Harvey, who is always happy to entertain Wild Thyme customers.

The 33-year-old mum added: “I’m a single parent so I thought that I may as well bring him along, because he absolutely loves the café.

“Every time we go there he knows that he’s going to get attention and that he’ll be able to talk to people, so if I bring him with me he’ll get the chance to tell everyone about what presents he got and everything.”