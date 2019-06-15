Arbroath businessman hits out at ‘disgusting’ fly-tipping at new restaurant

A businessman has hit out over regular fly-tipping near the site of his new restaurant.

Nevada Mitchell, 46, already owns Coast bar and nightclub in Arbroath and is set to open a new pizzeria on the Applegate, just off of the town’s High Street.

The Copper Oven will be open to the public next week – but Nevada has admitted the constant mess outside the premises is putting a dampener on his new venture.

He said: “Lots of people pass this lane every day. It’s all overgrown and there’s tonnes of rubbish. Some of the items dumped include prams, bottles, cans, bits of cardboard and cellophane. I’m sick of looking at it, it’s disgusting. This has been going on for years and it has been an ongoing concern for me.”

With the fly-tipping continuing to occur, Nevada is worried about the impact it could have on his new business, with the eyesore being clearly visible from the restaurant. The Applegate area has been beset by problems, with littering and fly-tipping causing issues as far back as last summer.

Nevada added: “People walk up to the front of my restaurant and if they turn left they will see all that rubbish.

“They have got bushes up there that have been growing out of the wall, the trunks are six inches thick. This is happening 25 yards from the High Street.

“I called the police a couple of times but nothing comes of it.

“We have pumped tens of thousands into this place. I’m just going to take matters into my own hands eventually because I called environmental health and a couple of councillors. I have also put in plenty of calls and talked to environmental health officers. I’ve done various things, but nothing ever seems to get done about it. I’ve been staring at it for such a long time now, I’m sick of it. You could say it’s a health hazard. Could there be rats?

“There’s plenty of foliage. High Streets are dying and if you just leave them to rot its worse.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a littering issue in this area by a local elected member, most recently last week, and are liaising with the relevant business to ensure the area is cleaned up.

“We are not aware of any complaint made directly to us by this individual, however, if they need any further information, we would encourage them to contact us via our ACCESSLine so we can try to resolve any concerns they have.”