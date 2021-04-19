Arbroath boy’s £1300 motocross bike stolen from lock up

An Arbroath mum has launched a Crowdfunder to replace her son’s beloved motocross bike after it was stolen from a secure lockup.

Amy Briggs said she had helped her son to learn the value of money by encouraging him to save up for the £1,300 bike.

But the family were shocked to discover the lock-up where the bike is kept was broken into over the weekend, with Scott’s bike stolen.

Scott’s uncle discovered the garage had been breached on Saturday morning, with only one of the four bikes stolen.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between 6pm on April 16 and 7.25am on April 17 on Robert Street.

Another three bikes were also in the garage at the time of the theft, but only Scott’s KTM65 was taken.

“I have always told Scott that you can’t get anything free in life, you have to work for it,” Amy said.

“He worked hard to save up for the bike and has now had that taken away from him.

“His motocross hero is Shaun Simpson from Scotland, and his dream was to become a rider like Shaun.”

Kind-hearted locals have raised £275 so far to replace the bike after the crowdfunded was launched by Amy.

Amy added: “I’m hoping the GoFundMe page will help us fund another bike so he can continue chasing his dream that he has had from such a young age.

“My whole family ride dirtbikes so it’s a family activity that we all enjoy very much together.”

Scott’s family have said that any money raised would be split between two local charities if the bike was found and returned safely.

“The money raised will be split between Breast Cancer UK and Forfar Guide Dogs,” Amy added.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were investigating: “Police received a report of a housebreaking and theft of bike from Robert Street, Arbroath.

“The incident is believed to have happened sometime between 6pm on Friday, 16 April and 7.25 am on Saturday April 17, 2021.

“Police inquiries are ongoing.”