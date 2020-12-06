Arbroath boss Dick Campbell says he could’ve killed midfielder Miko Virtanen after subbing him before half-time at Dundee

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell says he “could kill Miko Virtanen” after subbing the on-loan Aberdeen midfielder before half-time against Dundee.

The Red Lichties were one down by that point with Paul McGowan pulling the strings for the Dark Blues as they held on a for a 1-0 victory at Dens Park.

Campbell, though, says life was made easier for the Dark Blues schemer against an opponent who “couldn’t run”.

“I could kill Miko Virtanen,” the Gayfield boss said.

“He played a reserve game in midweek for Aberdeen and I didn’t know until quarter to two that he had a niggling wee injury.

“I could tell five minutes into the game he wasn’t fit.

“We took him off and he was the main opponent for McGowan who was outstanding in the first half – no wonder when he was playing against a man who couldn’t run!

“I was annoyed that Miko didn’t tell me.”

Campbell also felt his side should have had some help from referee Chris Graham when Dundee sub Osman Sow caught Arbroath defender Tam O’Brien with an arm to the face.

Campbell said: “For me, it was a sending off.

“My player came off needing stitches. The ref booked him and he has stitches in his face…”

The Red Lichties boss, though, was far happier with his side’s second-half display and felt they might have grabbed a draw.

Striker Dale Hilson fired a glorious chance over the bar before Jason Thomson saw a header superbly kept out by home keeper Jack Hamilton.

“The first 25 minutes we got it right, we stopped them playing,” Campbell said.

“In a local derby against a team like Dundee we have to come and show that we care. I thought we did that.

“It was like the last couple of weeks – is that what you have to do, take the paint off the walls to get them to start believing in themselves again?

“We did that in the second half, they only had two chances in the second half playing at home.

“Hilson had a fabulous chance for us and we had a header but maybe we didn’t create enough.

“We could have sneaked a draw but anybody at the game would say Dundee were glad for the whistle to go.

“In fairness to James (McPake), he’s been getting a doing from everybody so it was a big result for him.

“I’m only interested in Arbroath and first half wasn’t acceptable but second half I’ll live with every day of the week.”