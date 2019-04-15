Arbroath boss Dick Campbell dedicates League One success to pal John Ritchie

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell dedicated his side’s League One title win to the club’s former goalkeeping coach John Ritchie, who passed away last year.

Dick said: “I dedicate this to John Ritchie who, along with my twin brother and assistant Ian, has been with me every step of the way.

“From day one we have been at the top of the league and, in February, we were 16 points ahead.

“We have won the league 13 points in front of second-placed Raith and we deserve to be champions.”

The Red Lichties clinched the league title with a 1-1 draw away to Brechin City on Saturday.

Ryan Wallace gave them the lead but Michael Miller levelled for the home side.

Dick added: “All through the season we played attacking football. We played with two wingers as well as strikers and we relish the challenge the Championship will bring.

“We will have a go next season no doubt about that.

“I am the happiest man in Scottish football and we will waste no time in preparing for the coming season.

“I have good players here with good attitudes and good players attract other good players.

“Bobby Linn is not only a decent footballer but one who has scored a lot of goals for us this season.

“He is 33 and picks up bins during the day then comes to training and plays games and gives it his all.

“He and the rest of my squad wanted to win this league and they have done that.

“They have thoroughly deserved the league title and they will not let up.

“We still have league matches to play and will still be going all out.

“It has been a great season we definitely want to continue that – and we will.”