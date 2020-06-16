Arbroath-based service delivering food to vulnerable dishes out 10,000 lockdown meals

An Arbroath-based food service has delivered 10,000 meals to residents across the town during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontline Food, started by Connor Taylor in a bid to “even out his karma”, has flourished over the last nine weeks.

Launched early April they amassed over 1,600 members on their Facebook group on the first day.

The group, which has expanded to include multiple chefs, volunteers and drivers, has now provided 10,000 pots of soup and 1,300 meals including pastas and chilli.

Connor, who is on furlough from his job as a grill chef at Brewers Fayre, said: “It feels really good, it feels like I have definitely achieved something.

“When we first started this I thought it would go for a couple of weeks and die out. I didn’t think it would get this far. It feels like it has been longer than nine weeks.

“I just want to thank everyone involved. Not a lot of people would give up their time for nothing and they have.

“A special thanks to my dad Bruce, he’s been here every single morning, and thanks to Sarah, Christine and Lachlan for getting through this with me from the start.”

Connor adds that over the course of the nine weeks there has been over 1,600 voluntary hours involved, four-and-a-half voluntary chefs, 21 drivers, and 100 cups of coffee consumed by fellow chef James ‘Beezer’ Bell.

The group, who operate out of James Street Baptist Church, have also received more than £2,000 in community donations and over £7,000 in Covid grants.

Connor said he plans to continue providing the service until July 12 2020.