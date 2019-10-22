Arbroath asthma sufferer scales Ben Nevis two weeks after being let out of hospital

A young woman with severe asthma has climbed Ben Nevis just two weeks after she was let out of hospital.

Diane Robb, of Arbroath, was diagnosed with asthma when she was four and is on numerous medications.

The idea for the climb came from her best friend Mathew Cochrane, who has cystic fibrosis and successfully made the climb several years ago and challenged Diane to do the same.

Diane said: “It was amazing but it was also really tough. I suffer from brutal asthma. My friends were so supportive. The encouragement on the hill was just outstanding. I’m so proud of myself. It took us all day, we left in the dark and came back in the dark.”

As a result of her asthma, Diane was admitted to hospital for 12 days and was only discharged two weeks before the scheduled climb and wasn’t sure she was going to manage the challenge.

The climb took them 11-and-a-half hours and, although she struggled to breathe at times, she managed to make it to the top.

The team have raised just under £1,000 from the climb. It will be split between Asthma UK and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.