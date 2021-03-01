Arbroath apple project branches out to third community orchard location

Arbroath Pippins planted trees in the town’s third community orchard site at historic Hospitalfield House.

Saturday’s planting follows the launch of the group last year which saw the first saplings located at Springfield Park.

Locals Claire Pullar, Karen Elliot, Morag Smith and Natalie Cargill developed the orchard project as part of a free food initiative.

The scheme takes its name from the apple also known as the Arbroath Oslin, originally cultivated by the monks of the town’s ancient abbey.

The Springfield Park site has a direct connection to the abbey and the Pippin since it sits on the route the monks would have taken to the seafront at Victoria Park.

Arbroath folk have been encouraged to grow their own apple trees, or sponsor the project to see specimens named for special anniversaries or in memory of loved ones.

Virgin Media supplied the trees for the latest orchard site and Karen Elliot of the Pippins said the group was grateful to Hospitalfield for allowing them to use its public meadow.