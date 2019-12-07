Arbroath 1-1 Dundee: Dark Blues’ winless run extends to four thanks to Bobby Linn’s curler

Dundee continue to toil for form in the Championship as they were held to a 1-1 draw at a wet and windy Arbroath.

Bobby Linn and Kane Hemmings exchanged goals in each half as the Dark Blues failed to win for the fourth match in a row and trail the play-off spots by two points.

Dundee boss James McPake made two changes to his XI after last week’s defeat to Queen of the South as Danny Johnson came in to partner Kane Hemmings in attack. Also in was Shaun Byrne with Fin Robertson dropping to the bench alongside the returning Paul McGowan.

With wind and rain howling around Gayfield, there was an early scare for the Dark Blues as Jordon Forster was lucky not to see red inside three minutes as he took out Scott Stewart.

Forster, a week after his big error against Queens, was in the right place on 15 minutes, however, as he threw himself in front of Thomas O’Brien’s goal-bound effort.

The Red Lichties were confident and taking the game to their opponents with the wind swirling towards the Dundee goal in the opening half as Michael McKenna went close with a header on 24 minutes.

At the other end, Johnson had the Dark Blues’ first look at goal but he blazed well over from 25 yards before Graham Dorrans curled a free-kick just wide.

Arbroath’s early good work paid off on 37 minutes as former Dundee man Bobby Linn found space on the edge of the area and curled a beauty past Jack Hamilton.

With the wind at their backs in the second half, the Dark Blues were looking for a response after the break.

And they finally got that through striker Hemmings just after the hour mark as he leapt to meet Cammy Kerr’s fine delivery from the right with an excellent headed finish.

Dundee couldn’t build on that before Linn had the chance to put his side back in front 15 minutes later, only to fire well over from inside the area.

On 75 minutes, Johnson found himself through on the angle after Hemmings stepped over the ball but the club’s top scorer sent his effort just wide of the far post.

Two minutes later Linn again proved a threat as he stung the fingertips of Hamilton with a low effort.

With time running out, Kerr tried his luck from 25 yards on his weaker left side and Johnson had two efforts go wide but there was to be no comeback winner for Dundee as their winless run continues.

Arbroath: Gaston, Gold, Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Whatley (Murphy 90), Kader, Stewart (Campbell 89), McKenna, Virtanen, Linn (Donnelly 86).

Subs not used: Swankie, Spence, Stirling, Jamieson.

Dundee: Hamilton, Kerr, McGhee, Forster, Mackie, Todd (Robertson 75), Byrne (McGowan 57), McDaid, Dorrans, Johnson, Hemmings.

Subs not used: Ferrie, McPake, Moore, Mulligan, Cunningham.

Attendance: 2,170