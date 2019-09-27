Angus woman who attacked baby, leaving child with brain damage, avoids jail

A woman who left a baby brain damaged then worried about missing a hairdressing appointment has been spared jail.

Shannon Soutter walked free after a judge said it was “neither appropriate or necessary” to lock her up.

The 23-year-old attacked the girl over a two-month period while looking after her at a house in Arbroath, Angus.

The child was left with brain injuries in April 2018 as well as fractures to her skull, ribs and ankle.

She may also have permanent blindness with medics describing her prognosis as “poor”.

Soutter was sentenced yesterday having previously pled guilty to assaulting the girl to her severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of her life.

Lord Turnbull said Soutter had been struggling with a “history of depression” and other personal issues at the time.

The judge added: “In light of factors and the clearly vouched mental health difficulties, I am satisfied the public duty does not require me to pass a sentence which would incarcerate Miss Soutter.

“The circumstances are so unusual that a degree of understanding, and some mercy, leads to the conclusion it is neither appropriate or necessary to impose a custodial sentence.”

Soutter sobbed as she was instead ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work as part of a three-year community payback order.