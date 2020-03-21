Aquatic play plan for popular Angus beachfront given approval

An Angus beachfront looks set to be given a new lease of life after plans for an interactive aquatic play area were approved.

An application submitted to Angus Council from developer Ustigate Waterplay last December outlined plans to build the children’s play area on the site north of the Beach Cafe on Traill Drive in Montrose.

The play area will have a range of features aimed at children of all ages, and include activities catering for youngsters with additional support needs.

Drawings of the proposed plans outline how a ‘splash pad’ will be installed, alongside a stream which runs through the area to a shallow pool for paddling and playing in. This aims to “allow children to learn about movements and flow of water.”

A wide range of jets will also be built, offering “play experiences for all abilities.”

A separate area with multi-coloured rubber spheres will also be installed aimed at younger children.

The existing paddling pool on the site will be retained, as well as the timber fencing around the area and picnic facilities that are already in place.

An additional document submitted by the Kent-based company details how the play area would work, with water being “taken from the mains supply and delivered through sequenced ground jets.”

Any time a child uses the play area, they will kick start an in-built system and water will be pumped through various pipes and valves, which will subsequently activate the features.

The company behind the plans is the largest of its kind in the UK and has completed more than 100 installations of aquatic play equipment over the past 30 years.

No objections were raised about the proposals during the consultation process, and Angus Council subsequently approved the plans.

It is not known when work is due to begin, but the firm’s permission lasts three years.

