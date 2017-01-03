City planners have approved plans to transform a historic city centre mews.

Andrew Black Design submitted an application to reimagine Tay Street Lane Mews as a contemporary business hub for Dundee’s creative talent.

And planners have now given the idea the green light, with no conditions.

The buildings — which date back to around 1830 and are built against part of the old town wall — will be regenerated by the Perth Road-based firm, for completion in May.

It will comprise three studios at 25-29 Tay Street Lane, with Andrew Black occupying one.

The remaining units will be leased to design companies.

Mr Black said: “We are extremely excited about the plans, which will position us in the heart of Dundee’s Cultural Quarter.

“We are proud to be part of Dundee, the Unesco City of Design, and see our move as an investment in our city, echoing its passion for both creativity and regeneration as a whole.”