Approval for £6m housing and retail scheme on site of fire-hit Dundee shop

Ambitious plans to create a £6 million housing and retail development on the site of a shop destroyed by fire have moved a step closer to reality.

Dundee City Council planners have approved West Ranga Property Group’s plans for two units on the Murraygate.

With permission secured, the multi-million-pound plans for the former Burton and Dorothy Perkins store and the adjacent vacant lot can now proceed.

Jamie Parratt, director at West Ranga, said: “We are delighted to have received planning consent for our proposed scheme on Murraygate.

“Despite challenging conditions on the high street at present, we have worked closely with Dundee City Council to create a mixed-use scheme which, we believe, will enhance and improve one of Dundee’s best-loved streets.

“We will now complete our pre-construction diligence and look forward to announcing further details in due course.”

Fraser Middleton, of West Ranga’s agents ARKTX, added: “The vacant site has been lying unoccupied and empty for so long.

“It’s great we’ve now got planning permission and we can get on with redeveloping this important part of the city centre.”

West Ranga’s plans were first unveiled in November, with 31 social rent flats and two new retail units on the ground floor included.

Part of the work will involve bringing the existing Burton building up to scratch – but more ambitious is the similarly styled extension set to be built next door, on the site of a former Christmas store which burned down in 2014.

Council officers were sympathetic to West Ranga’s plans to restore the dilapidated site.

In a summary report, they concluded: “The proposals would secure the long-term future of a vacant listed building, result in the development of a gap site within Murraygate and contribute to the provision of retail units and residential accommodation within the city centre.”

It is hoped the venture will bring new shops to the city centre to give the area a boost, following a series of closures.

Firms including Disney, Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone, Burton and Tartan House have all left the Murraygate in recent years.