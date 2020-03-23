Dundee duo gain modern apprenticeships with city-based recycling firm

‘One man’s waste is another man’s treasure’ the saying goes, and that is surely the case for Craig Wyllie and Christopher Cornet as they successfully completed a modern apprenticeship in driving with a Dundee-based waste recycler.

Craig, 23 and Christopher, 24, both successfully passed their HGV class 2 (category C) theory and practical tests and are now fully qualified drivers employed by NWH Group.

Based out of the Dalkeith head office, they are driving tipper vehicles which are serving customers throughout Scotland.

Following the interview process, which selected Wyllie and Cornet from more than 100 applicants, the two have spent the past 12 months training and gaining experience throughout the business.

Spending time in the office, finance and transport teams provided them with a holistic understanding of how the business works and why delivering all aspects of their role to a high standard is critical.

Christopher Cornet, from Prestonpans, said: “Being selected for the NWH apprenticeship scheme is a massive opportunity.

“There has been a huge amount of support from the team around me at NWH and GTG, and you really do learn something new every day.

“I’m looking forward to developing my driving skills further and working on a wider variety of vehicles.”

NWH Group launched its apprenticeship scheme in 2014, and in partnership with GTG Training, has successfully supported 28 apprentices through the programme.

Lisa Boyd, HR Manager at NWH Group, said: “The rising cost of the licence and the difficulty in finding employment as a newly qualified driver, means businesses the length and breadth of the country are faced with the challenge of a driver shortage, preventing services from being delivered.

“Insurance companies often do not allow companies to recruit new drivers due to risk, so we are working together to help overcome this major issue.”

During 2017, NWH Group launched its Driver Academy in a bid to overcome the industry-wide shortage of Class 2 HGV drivers by offering over-25s the opportunity to train to achieve their licence with the support of an in-house mentor.

