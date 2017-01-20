Apprentice David lands back on feet with Dundee jobs scheme

A Dundee apprentice made redundant has managed to find employment thanks to a council scheme.

David Knight, 26, was in his third year as a fabricator plater with PressureFab when the firm went to the wall in July.

However, with help from Dundee City Council’s Community Benefits programme he was supported into finding work.

The council, which is one of the key supporters of the Tele’s Let’s Get Dundee Working programme, is urging others made redundant to contact the local authority to see what help is available to them.

David, from Kirkton, said: “I was really disheartened and concerned that I would not find another employer who would take me on and allow me to finish my apprenticeship.

“During the six months I was out of work, I contacted and handed CVs in to all relevant companies within a two-hour radius.”

The Community Benefits programme helped David to update his CV and circulated it among the main contractors working on council projects.

Details of the Scottish Government’s Adopt an Apprentice grant — which provides financial assistance to firms that take on an apprentice who has been made redundant — were also included.

The efforts paid off when steel fabrication and metalwork company Metaltech UK agreed to take him on.

David said: “It was the first interview with an apprentice employer I had secured in the six months.

“I was excited but nervous, so when I was contacted three days later and offered a position as a fabricator apprentice, I was dead happy.”

Dundee-based Metaltech UK serves the construction and energy sectors throughout the country, offering a wide range of products and services.

Managing director Wattie Milne said: “We are committed to investing in the community by creating jobs and developing skills across Tayside, and the apprenticeship David had already started fitted well with our requirements.

“We have taken on apprentices from the local area every year since 2008 and David is one of 10 that we currently employ at various stages of their four-year training programme.

“Developing new talent within engineering is key to the success of the business and our apprentice programme enables us to build engineering talent from the ground up, adding to the local skills pool.”