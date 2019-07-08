Applications lodged for more homes in Whitfield area of Dundee

Two new applications to build homes on a city estate have been submitted to Dundee council planning officers.

Merchant Homes and Home Group Scotland have submitted revised proposals for the second phase of housing on land to the east of Haddington Crescent in Whitfield.

Plans for 27 homes were initially submitted last year – and approved by councillors in November.

However, the proposals have now been sent to city planners with some small changes.

A planning statement from both parties said: “The proposal is for residential development that will provide a viable and marketable development consisting of private and affordable housing.

“The approach to development will be to create a unique development that contributes to the local environmental quality and built form of Whitfield.”

Elsewhere, DJ Laing Homes Ltd has submitted the latest phase of its plans for a 97-home scheme in Whitfield’s Aberlady Crescent.

Work started on 26 properties on the site last year.

The latest phase – the third of four – will involve 10 homes being built at the southern edge of brownfield land between Aberlady Crescent and Lothian Crescent, to the east of the Merchant Homes’ site.

DJ Laing’s planning agents, Voigt Architects, said the finished development will “assist in the continual improvements to the area of Whitfield”.

Both developments, along with the Summerfield estate built by Invertay Homes, are part of a renewed effort by Dundee City Council to regenerate the Whitfield area.

Originally built in the 1960s to accommodate the city’s expanding population, the area developed a poor reputation as a den for drugs and gangs, assisted by the widespread deployment of Skarne housing blocks, which resulted in social problems.