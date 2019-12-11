Application submitted to turn Dundee pub into flats

Plans have been submitted to Dundee City Council to convert a former pub into flats.

Councillors will be asked to consider the proposals for the former Lyon Bar which is at the junction of Erskine Street and Lyon Street in Stobswell.

Tahir Parvaze Ishaq, of Dapper Threads in Commercial Street, has applied for permission to convert the pub into two flats.

The Lyon Bar was only re-opened in the spring of this year after being up for lease since 2017.

In June, only a couple of months after opening the pub all of its windows smashed.

The damage occurred during an incident in which two people were assaulted.

The violence left the pub needing repairs to three windows.

Mr Ishaq said he hoped his plans would help towards the regeneration of the area.

He said: “I grew up in Erskine Street between 1979 and 2003 so I suppose a bit of nostalgia has crept in with my plans to convert the pub.

“It always just used to been old man’s pub and wasn’t doing very well as a pub, it kept opening and closing again.

“After it finally closed down last summer I decided to buy it with a view to converting it into flats.

“I bought it in September and pushed ahead with my proposals.”

Mr Ishaq said he planned to create two two bedroomed flats which he plans to rent out.

“However, if there is interest from anyone in buying them I may well sell.”

The pub was formerly known as the Broadway Bar.