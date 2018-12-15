Applause as Dundee council puts Brassica restaurant decision on hold

Cheers of applause rang around the usually quiet confines of Dundee City Council’s chamber after a licence decision for a controversial Waterfront restaurant was deferred.

The authority’s licensing board convened to discuss the transfer of the now-defunct Brassica restaurant’s licence, which was to be handed firstly to the administrators Peter Kubik before a second transferal to Dentana Ltd.

Dentana Ltd is a company belonging to Dr Rami Sarraf, who had been a director of Brassica alongside Dea McGill, which had been registered at Companies House as Tayone Ltd.

Former staff have accused the directors of Tayone Foods of withholding more than £20,000 in unpaid wages and tips. Staff subsequently walked out, claiming payments were being delayed.

Dr Sarraf is now attempting to open a new restaurant on the same site – whose premises are leased to the administrators by the council – under the name Brasserie Ecosse.