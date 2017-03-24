Police in Fife are appealing for information to help trace a teenager reported missing from St Andrews on Monday March 20.

Liam Southby (15) was visiting a relative in St Andrews and failed to return to his home in the Airdrie area.

Liam was last seen in the early hours of Monday and since then he has not been in contact with friends or family.

Liam is known to travel by bus and has connections in Dundee, Edinburgh and Airdrie as well as Fife.

Liam is described as being a white male, very slim built and 5ft 9inches tall.

He has blue eyes and short dark brown hair (shorter than in the photograph).

When last seen Liam was wearing black jeans, a black zipper top and a black leather jacket. He also has letters tattooed on the knuckles of his left hand.

Sergeant Gordon Miller of St Andrews police station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Liam since he has not been seen for four days and this is unusual behaviour.

“We are keen to trace him or to hear from anyone who may have seen him since the early hours of Monday.

“Similarly if Liam himself sees this appeal, we would ask him to get in touch with us or his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101.