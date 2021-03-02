Appeal to trace Kirkcaldy girl, 13, last seen on Monday morning

Police have issued an appeal to trace a 13 year old girl who lives in Fife.

Sophia Gourlay, who lives in Kirkcaldy, was last seen leaving an address in the Rimbleton Park area of Glenrothes at around 11am on Monday, March 1.

A police statement said: “There are growing concerns for her welfare.”

Sophia is described as white, 5ft 5” tall, of average build, with long brown hair likely in a ponytail.

When last seen she was wearing light grey jogging bottoms and a dark grey hooded top. She was carrying a large black shoulder bag.

Sophia also has links to the Musselburgh and Edinburgh city centre areas.

Anyone who may have seen Sophia since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1268 of 1st March 2021.