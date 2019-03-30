Appeal to Holyrood over housing plan refusal for 260 homes on edge of Carnoustie

An appeal has been lodged with the Scottish Government against the refusal of 260 homes on the edge of Carnoustie.

The vision for the Pitskelly masterplan was to create a “high-quality new neighbourhood along the northern boundary of Carnoustie”.

At a special full meeting of Angus Council in December, councillors followed the recommendation of planning officials in unanimously rejecting the proposal for 16 hectares of land south east of Pitskelly Farm. The indicative plan included an extension to Shanwell Cemetery, but was criticised for its use of prime farmland and breach of the local development plan.

Planning consultant Rick Fink Associates lodged a statement of appeal on behalf of Blackwood Developments Ltd, which said it is contended “that the determination of the appeal application was flawed and unbalanced in this case”.

The refusal was the latest stage of a prolonged fight surrounding competing housing and residential sites on the west of the town at Pitskelly and the east at Carlogie.

A previous proposal relating to another part of the Pitskelly area was submitted by DJ Laing in July 2014 for a development of housing alongside an industrial estate, which was approved by councillors.

That was met with resistance by rival firms Angus Estates and Muir Homes, whose own plans for Carlogie were denied by the council in 2014, and by the Court of Session in 2016.