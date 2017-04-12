Appeal for person who bought £1m Euromillions ticket in Dundee to come forward

The National Lottery is appealing for the person who bought a winning Euromillions ticket in Dundee to come forward.

The unidentified person who purchased the unclaimed ticket has won £1,000,000 and an Ultimate Luxury Safari.

Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday – but with special EuroMillions Mega Week draws, there are more guaranteed UK £1m prizes, millionaire lifestyle experiences and huge jackpots to be won.

One of the lucky winners from the draw, who bought their ticket in Dundee, has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket and players in the area are being urged to check and double-check their unique Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The winning code for this unclaimed prize from the draw on Tuesday March 28 2017 was XRVT 79106. The lucky ticket-holder has until September 24 2017 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“Thanks to EuroMillions Mega Week, £1m plus an Ultimate Luxury Safari prize would certainly be an amazing introduction to the millionaire lifestyle.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

To help jog EuroMillions players’ memories local football clubs, Dundee and Dundee United, were in action around the time of the draw.

In the Scottish Premiership Dundee welcomed high-flying Aberdeen to Den’s Park on March 31, but Dee fans may want to forget the 7-0 hammering the team endured.

However, in the Scottish Championship, Dundee United took all three points with a 2-1 win at home against Ayr United on 28 March to maintain their push for the play offs.

Every non-cash prize EuroMillions Mega Week winner has the choice of either taking the once-in-a-lifetime prize on offer, or a cash alternative.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk.

Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0845 912 5000 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.