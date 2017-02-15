Police Scotland is appealing for information after an object was thrown at a moving car in Invergowrie.

The incident happened at 4.45pm on Monday at the junction of Mylnfield and Main Street.

The silver Honda car suffered damage to its windscreen.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to trace a group of youths seen in the area at the time and would like to take this opportunity to remind those who get involved in this reckless behaviour may view it as a bit of harmless fun, but they should consider the potential consequences of their actions.

“Fortunately no-one has been injured, but the outcome could have been far worse.”

Anyone with any information to assist police with their enquiries regarding these incidents should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting reference number CR/3935/17.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.