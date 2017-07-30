Police have launched an appeal to locate Tyler Chalmers, 17.

Tyler is described as 5’2, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Tyler was last seen wearing a blue stussy t-shirt, grey Ralph Lauren hoody, grey Adidas joggers and a North Face black jacket.

Tyler has been missing since 6.30pm on Friday, where he was seen in the Fairbairn Street area of Dundee.

Police Scotland are appealing for anyone who has seen Tyler to call 101, attend their local office or approach any Police Scotland Officer with information.