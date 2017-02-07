Appeal after man ‘indecently exposed’ himself

An investigation has been launched after a man exposed himself in an Angus town.
Police are on the hunt for the culprit following the incident yesterday evening.
No description was released of the suspect and Police Scotland was unable to provide any further details when contacted by the Tele.
Local PC Billy Rattray tweeted an appeal for information. He said:
Witnesses sought after male indecently exposed himself about 1630 on Monday in MacGregor St, Brechin. Call 101 with any info
— PC Billy Rattray (@BrechinPC) February 7, 2017