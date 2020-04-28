Appeal issued after woman jogging in Dundee is assaulted by a man on a bike

Officers have issued an appeal for information after a woman who was jogging in Dundee was allegedly assaulted by a man on a bike.

The woman was on Claverhouse Road, near to the Old Glamis Road roundabout, at around 7.50pm on Monday when she was approached from behind by a man on a bike.

He briefly assaulted her as he rode past and, although she was not badly injured, she was left shaken and upset.

Officers would like to trace a man described as in late teens or early 20s, around 6ft, with medium length light brown hair and wearing rectangular glasses.

He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and light grey jogging bottoms, and was riding a grey bike at the time.

A statement on the force’s Facebook page said: “This area is popular at the moment with people taking daily exercise, and it is hoped that someone in the area may have seen this cyclist around the time of the incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3419 of 27th April.”