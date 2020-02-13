Appeal issued after woman falls from moving vehicle in Montrose

Police have issued an appeal for information after a woman fell from a moving vehicle and landed on the road in Montrose.

An older man, who was accompanied by three young children, provided assistance at the scene of the incident which took place at around 3.35pm on Wednesday in William Phillips Drive.

The woman, who fell from a blue Vauxhall Corsa, suffered minor injuries as a result.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “It is also thought that there were other members of the public in the immediate area at the time as well.

“If you witnessed all or part of this incident, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”