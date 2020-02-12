Appeal issued after petrol canister thrown through window of Perthshire antique shop

Police have issued an appeal for information after a petrol canister was thrown through the window of a Perthshire antique shop.

The canister was thrown through the window of a shop on Townhead, Auchterarder at around 8.30pm on February 10.

It landed inside the shop and caused damage to the building’s exterior worth more than £100.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It appears likely that someone arrived either in a vehicle or on foot shortly before 8:30pm and deliberately threw the canister.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”