Appeal issued after petrol canister thrown through window of Perthshire antique shop

Police have issued an appeal for information after a petrol canister was thrown through the window of a Perthshire antique shop.
The canister was thrown through the window of a shop on Townhead, Auchterarder at around 8.30pm on February 10.
It landed inside the shop and caused damage to the building’s exterior worth more than £100.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It appears likely that someone arrived either in a vehicle or on foot shortly before 8:30pm and deliberately threw the canister.
“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”