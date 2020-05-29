Appeal issued after girl, 13, subjected to ‘traumatising’ sexual assault in wooded area near Kirriemuir

Police have issued an appeal for information after a 13-year-old girl was subjected to a “traumatising” serious sexual assault in a wooded area near Kirriemuir.

The girl was approached by two men in woods near to the quarry and War memorial.

Officers say the attack took place on an evening between Monday, January 13 and Friday, March 20.

The men are described as white, both 6ft 2ins, and had brown hair. They are aged between 25 and 37 and wore sweatshirts and jogging bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Mollison said: “This was a traumatising incident for the young teenage girl and we are giving her the necessary support she needs at this time and will continue to do so.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage but we do believe it was an isolated incident.

“As part of our investigation, officers will be carrying out door to door inquiries in the area we are keen to speak to anyone who may be a regular dog walker in the area and have information that could help.

“In addition, local uniformed officers will provide an increased presence in the area in the days ahead and I would encourage members of the public who have information or concerns to please approach these officers.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/13700/20 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”