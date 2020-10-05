Appeal for witnesses after woman allegedly assaulted outside Albert Street pharmacy

Police are investigating after a 48-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a man outside Boots pharmacy in Stobswell.

The incident took place at the store at the top of Albert Street at around 10.45am on Saturday October 3.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We know there were a number of people who saw the incident as some of them went into the store and asked the staff to call for police, and we would like to speak to these potential witnesses to ascertain exactly what they saw take place.

“We are following a positive line of inquiry, however would still like to hear from any of the witnesses. If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident number 1241 of 3rd October.”