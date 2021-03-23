Appeal for witnesses after man, 50, hurt in Arbroath assault

Police have launched a manhunt after a grisly assault in Arbroath.

A 50-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in the attack in the town’s Leonard Street.

It happened just before 7pm on Monday, March 22.

Police Scotland confirmed that the victim had been struck with some kind of weapon. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as having a Glasgow accent and a shaved head. He was wearing a blue hoodie, a red t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Craig Kelly, of Dundee CID, said: “We are appealing for information from members of the public to help trace those involved.

“We would urge anyone who may witnessed the incident or saw someone acting suspicious in the area before or after the incident to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting case number 3115 of March 22.