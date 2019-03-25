Tayside rabbit lovers wanted to rehome six rabbits – have you got room for a furry friend?

Rabbit lovers across Tayside are being asked to open their hearts and their homes to some new fluffy companions.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) in Tayside is seeking homes for six rabbits.

The SSPCA centre at Petterden is appealing for people to come forward if they have room in their homes for the bunnies.

Five homes are needed because one pair – two girls – are to be kept together.

All the rabbits are under one year old.

Elliot Hay, manager of the centre, said: “We are really keen to get these rabbits rehomed.

“Belle and Hetty come as a pair. They are between seven and eight months old and are gorgeous, inquisitive girls.

“The rest of the rabbits can be homed individually.

“Fiver, Pipkin, Blackberry and Hazel are all five months old and would benefit from owners who can continue their handling and build their confidence.

“Rabbits are social animals and if they are housed without a friend then any potential new owner will need to spend lots of time with them as they can get lonely.

“If you’re interested in any of these rabbits, please phone the centre on 03000 999999 to find out more.”