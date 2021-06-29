Appeal for missing hospitality worker last seen in Broughty Ferry on Sunday evening

Friends and family have launched an appeal to trace David Montgomery, who has not been seen since leaving his work on Sunday.

The 27-year-old left Bruach Bar and Restaurant on Brook Street, in Broughty Ferry, at around 5.20pm.

David was last seen wearing a black cap, jeans and hoodie as he was heading towards the city centre in Dundee.

Concerned friends and family have launched a social media appeal and Police Scotland have also been contacted.

Described as being 6ft 3in tall, he is understood to live in the West End area of the city.

Anyone with any information of David’s whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.