Appeal for increase to roll at Tayside school with six pupils, amid closure fears

The parent council of a Tayside primary school which is under threat of closure has issued a late appeal to increase the school roll.

Councillors will make the call on the future of Abernyte Primary School in the Carse of Gowrie, which has six pupils, later this month following a review of the school’s financial viability.

A decision on the building’s future will be made by the council’s lifelong learning committee after months of analysis undertaken as part of the local authority’s school estates review.

So far, Balhousie Primary School in Perth and Blairingone Primary in Kinross-shire have been given closure dates as part of the review, as well as some mothballed schools.

Should Abernyte be axed as part of the cost-cutting exercise, pupils will have to travel to the recently refurbished Inchture Primary just over three miles away, where 216 pupils already attend. Two public meetings were held in November, allowing parents and members of the community to air their views on the decision.

The school’s parent council are asking for parents considering the school to register an interest in enrolling their children before the decision is finalised on May 22.

Anyone with an interest can email the parent council at abernyteparentcouncil@gmail.com.