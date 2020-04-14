Appeal for donations to St Andrews Aquarium during coronavirus lockdown

An appeal has been launched to help cover the cost of food and heating at St Andrews Aquarium during the coronavirus outbreak.

The aquarium has been closed since the lockdown began, but staff still need to spend £50 on food, £90 on heating and lighting and £160 on keepers every day.

Members of the public are now being asked to donate £5 through its website.

John Mace, owner of St Andrews Aquarium, said: “Like so many businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, we have done our level best to comply with the lockdown restrictions but, unlike so many venues, we can’t simply close the doors and walk away.

“Our animals require exactly the same level or care and nourishment that they always get and that means we have to keep a team of keepers in position, as well as pay for the ongoing costs of heat, light and food.

“Those costs are beginning to really mount up.

“By way of saying thank you, when we are all through this, we plan to do something very special for those who can help us out at this time.”