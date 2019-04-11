Appeal for directors to help Angus Carers Centre continue invaluable work

Angus Carers Centre is seeking new members to join its board of directors.

The organisation, founded in 1996, works to ensure that anyone who looks after a family member or friend in a caring role in Angus receives appropriate information and support.

Individuals are encouraged to feel valued, supported and confident in their day-to-day lives and to have a life outside their caring role.

The board of directors sits eight times a year, including an AGM in September, and directors are also invited to attend business planning strategy events.